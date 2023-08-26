Rangers player ratings as Michael Beale’s side defeated Ross County 2-0 in the Highlands to warm up for PSV test.

Returning Rangers striker Kemar Roofe marked his first competitive start in 16 months with a goal as Rangers beat Ross County 2-0 in Dingwall to briefly move top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Jamaican international - talked up by manager Michael Beale for his importance to the team pre-match - volleyed the visitors in front from a corner and stunning finish from skipper James Tavernier doubled their lead before half-time.

Jordan White came close to reducing the deficit for County before full-back Connor Randall had a ferocious drive expertly tipped over the crossbar by Light Blues keeper Jack Butland in the closing stages.

Substitutes Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima also registered efforts on target as Rangers recorded successive league win for the first time this season. Tom Lawrence also made a late cameo appearances for the first time in almost a year.

Michael Beale’s side now turn their attention to the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night, following a 2-2 draw during the first leg at Ibrox.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Jose Cifuentes, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Ross County - gallery (GlaW) Kemar Roofe scores against Ross County (Credit: SNS Group)

2 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Pretty solid again. A nervy moment when spilling Murray’s effort. Didn’t have a great deal to do otherwise. Tipped a powerful Sims strike over the bar in the second half.

3 . James Tavernier - 8/10 The skipper displayed excellent technique to curl home the second goal into the top corner. Much more like it after not being at his best in recent games.