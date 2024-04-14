Rangers title hopes suffered a damaging blow following a dramatic second half collapse as Ross County recorded their first ever victory over the Ibrox side at the 25th attempt in Dingwall.

Philippe Clement’s men - on their travels for their first away game in six-and-a-half weeks - looked rather lethargic during the opening 45 minutes at the Global Energy Stadium. The hosts, who are fighting to remain in the top-flight once again, created a couple of good opportunities with George Harmon guilty of passing up three chances.

At the opposite end, a combination of some outstanding goalkeeping from Staggies No.1 Ross Laidlaw and Cyriel Dessers’ wastefulness in front of goal told the story of the day.

The visitors led narrowly at the break courtesy of Jack Baldwin’s own goal from a James Tavernier corner, but three goals in a crazy 22 minute spell during the second half for County turned the match completely on its head. Simon Murray equalised two minutes after the restart before Harmon and Josh Sims found a way past Jack Butland to breathe fresh life into the Highlanders battle to beat the drop.

Abdallah Sima had the ball in the net shortly after from a corner, but the on loan Brighton attacker saw his effort chalked off for handball. Todd Cantwell then crashed a powerful effort off the crossbar after receiving the ball around 25 yards out.

Rangers continued to press forward as they desperately searched for a route back into the contest and they were handed a lifeline when referee Matthew MacDermid awarded the visitors a penalty after 89 minutes following a VAR check. Brandon Khela was judged to have accidentally handled the ball and captain Tavernier stepped up to convert his 50th Premiership spot-kick.

And with seven minutes of additional time came a flurry of late chances, with Butland coming up for two corners in the dying seconds and clattering into opposite number Laidlaw to alleviate some of the pressure on County as they stood firm to claim a historic first win over Rangers.

It is the fifth game in a row that Clement’s men have failed to keep a clean sheet to leave them four points adrift of league leaders Celtic as the race for silverware shifted the way of the reigning champions.

Here's how GlasgowWorld rated the Rangers players:

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Busier than he probably expected during the first-half. Got down well to his right to push Sims' low effort behind for a corner. Fine initial save with his feet from Murray but could do nothing to keep out the striker's rebound from finding the bottom corner shortly after the restart. Pushed another Murray effort away moments later but Harmon arrived late and buried the rebound. Helpless to stop Sims from scoring.

2 . James Tavernier - 5/10 Rangers opening goal came from the skipper's corner. Caught out of position on numerous occasions and allowed King to skip past him in the build-up to County's third goal. Threatened from a series of second half corners and hauled his team mates back into the game from the penalty spot.

3 . Connor Goldson - 5/10 Looped an early header over the bar from Barisic's corner and Sima's knock down when he should've hit the target. Rose highest to head Tavernier's second half corner into Sima's path for the disallowed goal. Another fairly disappointing performance on the whole.