Rampant Rangers geared up for next weekend’s Old Firm derby with a clinical 6-0 dismantling of Ross County in what could prove to be their final Premiership match at Hampden Park before making a return to Ibrox.

Philippe Clement’s side put on a ruthless attacking display against a struggling Staggies outfit, who failed to muster any sort of threat on afternoon to forget in Mount Florida.

Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo both produced excellent individual displays in what was easily the Ibrox men’s best performance of the campaign to date. This was all one-way traffic from a early stage, with frontman Dessers rifling home the opener after 18 minutes when he latched on to Tom Lawrence’s through ball.

Matondo then struck the crossbar before bagging his first goal of the match just before the break when he cushioned James tavernier’s cross home at the back post.

Rangers looked hungry for more goals after the restart and Blackburn Rovers-linked Matondo played a starring role in what could potentially be his farewell appearances in a Light Blue shirt. The Welsh international provided two assists, firstly teeing up Dessers to convert his fifth goal in six games before setting up Lawrence to roll beyond the helpless Ross Laidlaw in the visitors goal.

Ronan Hale created County’s only noteworthy chance of the game, but it was star man Matondo who notched his second and Rangers fifth on 69 minutes when he turned home Vaclav Cerny’s delivery from the right. Horrendous defending from the leg-weary Highlanders allowed substitute Danilo to complete the rout by jabbing home his first goal since November.

The Brazilian striker was visibly emotional as he celebrated with his team mates following a lengthy road to recovery from injury. County had been completed overwhelmed for much of this contest. Now, the acid test awaits Clement and his players when they head across Glasgow to face Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic at Parkhead next Sunday.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players at the national stadium.

1 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Had very little to do all afternoon, but made excellent saves from Hale when called into action and looked sharp in key moments. A deserving clean sheet. | SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 8/10 A terrific shift from the skipper. Ventured forward at will and carried a real threat. Inch-perfect cross was headed home by Matondo. Didn't have a great deal to do defensively. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

3 . John Souttar - 7/10 The Scotland international produced another consistent showing. Alert to snuff out the danger when called on and dealt with most things pretty well. | Getty Images