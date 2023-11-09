"Philippe Clement is bringing the magic back to Ibrox".

Those were the words of TNT Sports commentator Rory Hamilton as Rangers took a giant stride towards guaranteeing European football after Christmas with a deserved 2-1 win over Sparta Prague at Ibrox.

First-half goals from Danilo and Todd Cantwell had the home side in cruise control but they were forced to cling onto maximum points after the Czech champions applied some late pressure in an entertaining Europa League group stage encounter.

Lukas Haraslin pulled a goal back for the visitors after 77 minutes to set up a nervy end to the contest but Rangers held on to ensure Philippe Clement stretched his unbeaten run as manager to six matches.

The Gers were comfortably the better of the two sides on the night, despite the final scoreline and they leapfrogged their opponents into second place in Group C, with leaders Real Betis 4-1 against Aris Limassol in the other tie.

Here’s our Rangers post-match player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Leon King, Adam Devine.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Sparta Prague - gallery (GlaW) Danilo opens the scoring for Rangers against Sparta Prague at Ibrox.

2 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Was virtually a spectator for much of the first-half, barely having to touch the ball. Made a smart save late on when called into action and proved yet again what he was signed for.

3 . James Tavernier - 7/10 Allowed time and space to drive into early doors. Attempted to chip the ball over Vindahl on 34 mins but was unsuccessful. Whipped a dangerous free-kick narrowly wide of target. Dallied on the ball too long which led to Sparta's best chance. A decent night once again for the skipper. Booked.