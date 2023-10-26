Rangers clinched a valuable point on the road after playing out a goalless draw with Czech champions Sparta Prague at the Stadion Letna.

Following a turbulent couple of weeks for the Ibrox club both on and off the pitch, the Light Blues were backed by an impressive 1,200 travelling fans in the Czech capital and they left feeling that their team could easily have come away with all three.

A flurry of second half chances saw Sam Lammers and Scott Wright come close to breaking the deadlock, while substitute Danilo rattled the crossbar with a ferocious drive on the angle. But Sparta Prague No.1 Peter Vindahl was in defiant form.

In what was Philippe Clement’s first European game in charge of the Light Blues, the Belgian opted to tinker with his line-up and selected Ben Davies to fill in at left-back amid an injury crisis, while Todd Cantwell was also handed a start after returning from injury.

This was an encouraging display for Clement to reflect on, with certain elements of their play offering cause for optimism. With Real Betis defeating Aris Limassol 1-0 in the other Group C fixture, it leaves Rangers in third spot on four points, level with Sparta at the halfway stage.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Ryan Jack, Leon King, Adam Devine, Ross McCausland, Robbie Fraser, Arron Lyall.

1 . Rangers player ratings vs Sparta Prague - gallery (GlaW) Sparta Prague defender Angelo Preciado and Rangers’ forward Abdallah Sima vie for the ball during the goalless draw.

2 . Jack Butland - 8/10 Made a tremendous double save in the first-half and this was a far busier night than he would’ve wanted. Played a huge role in escaping with a point and keeping a well-earned clean sheet.

3 . James Tavernier - 5/10 His defensive attributes were tested to the max here and didn’t always cover himself in glory up against the pacey Birmancevic. Decent free-kick late on from distance comfortably saved by keeper.