Rangers backed up their Viaplay Cup success by easing to a routine 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory over 10-man St Johnstone at Ibrox.

First-half substitute Cyriel Dessers rifled home the opener after 28 minutes before the visitors had frontman Diallang Jaiyesimi sent off shortly after for a rash challenge on John Lundstram.

From then on, the Perth club offered little attacking ambition but they did well to restrict their hosts to just a handful of chances, with goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov producing smart saves to deny Dessers and Sam Lammers. But captain James Tavernier swept home a late penalty after Mitov has brought down Dessers to move the Gers within two points of league leaders Celtic.

Philippe Clement's side still have a game in hand, but will not play that match against Hibernian until after the winter break. This was Rangers third match in the space of seven days and while the tempo dropped in the closing stages, the hosts ran out comfortable winners.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from Ibrox:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Rabbi Matondo, Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun.

1 . Rangers player ratings v St Johnstone - gallery Rangers' Cyriel Dessers scores to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone at Ibrox.

2 . Jack Butland - 6/10 One of his quietest outings so far this season. Saints failed to muster up a single shot on target. Distribution was good as always.

3 . James Tavernier - 8/10 A constant nuisance and always broke forward at every chance. Provided the assist with a well-weighted cross for Dessers to knock home. Flashed a shot narrowly wide towards the end of the first-half. Confidently dispatched the spot-kick into the net. Subbed.