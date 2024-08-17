Rangers player ratings vs St Johnstone: Summer signing takes his chance but another injury blow delivered

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 17th Aug 2024, 19:48 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 20:43 BST

Rangers were in cup action against St Johnstone.

Rangers are through to the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup after a comfortable 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

Played at Hampden Park due to renovation works at Ibrox, the stands were not at capacity for this one, coming off the back of Champions League third round qualification defeat against Dynamo Kyiv. A job was still needing to be completed though with cup progression in a tournament they won last season required.

Danilo and Mohamed Diomande were amongst those denied in the first half and then Adama Sidibeh's strike hit the post in a warning for Rangers. First 45 proceedings then ended on a sour note with new centre-back Robin Propper taken off injured.

Cyriel Dessers came off the bench to score the opener, following a VAR intervention with the goal initially ruled out. The home side took control from that point and Ross McCausland finished scoring late on, after Dessers sliced a clearance into Sidibeh's path which almost gifted St Johnstone a leveller.

Philippe Clement’s side join Aberdeen, Dundee, Falkirk and Spartans in the next round ahead of Sunday’s ties, including Celtic vs Hibs, Motherwell vs Kilmarnock and Dundee United vs St Mirren. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Not tested with a shot on target against him. Just had to keep distribution tidy.

1. Jack Butland - 6/10

Not tested with a shot on target against him. Just had to keep distribution tidy. | Getty Images

Not troubled in a defensive sense. Linked up well at times with Cerny in an overall satisfactory display.

2. James Tavernier - 6/10

Not troubled in a defensive sense. Linked up well at times with Cerny in an overall satisfactory display. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

Injured at the end of the first half. The last thing Rangers need right now.

3. Robin Propper - 4/10

Injured at the end of the first half. The last thing Rangers need right now. | SNS Group

Looked a little more assured and composed than he has in recent games. Now a leading figure at the back if Propper injured for any length of time.

4. John Souttar - 7/10

Looked a little more assured and composed than he has in recent games. Now a leading figure at the back if Propper injured for any length of time. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hampden Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.