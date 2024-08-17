Rangers are through to the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup after a comfortable 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

Played at Hampden Park due to renovation works at Ibrox, the stands were not at capacity for this one, coming off the back of Champions League third round qualification defeat against Dynamo Kyiv. A job was still needing to be completed though with cup progression in a tournament they won last season required.

Danilo and Mohamed Diomande were amongst those denied in the first half and then Adama Sidibeh's strike hit the post in a warning for Rangers. First 45 proceedings then ended on a sour note with new centre-back Robin Propper taken off injured.

Cyriel Dessers came off the bench to score the opener, following a VAR intervention with the goal initially ruled out. The home side took control from that point and Ross McCausland finished scoring late on, after Dessers sliced a clearance into Sidibeh's path which almost gifted St Johnstone a leveller.

Philippe Clement’s side join Aberdeen, Dundee, Falkirk and Spartans in the next round ahead of Sunday’s ties, including Celtic vs Hibs, Motherwell vs Kilmarnock and Dundee United vs St Mirren. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Not tested with a shot on target against him. Just had to keep distribution tidy. | Getty Images

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 Not troubled in a defensive sense. Linked up well at times with Cerny in an overall satisfactory display. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

3 . Robin Propper - 4/10 Injured at the end of the first half. The last thing Rangers need right now. | SNS Group

4 . John Souttar - 7/10 Looked a little more assured and composed than he has in recent games. Now a leading figure at the back if Propper injured for any length of time. | Getty Images