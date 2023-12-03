Rangers player ratings vs St Mirren: Two ‘excellent' 9/10s and one 8/10 as Sima's double proves decisive - gallery
Two goals from Abdallah Sima ensured Rangers stayed within eight points of Scottish Premiership Leaders Celtic with battling victory over St Mirren at Ibrox.
The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee, who has proved one of few success stories of the club's summer signing spree, opened the scoring late in the first half to ease the frustration felt within the stands. The Senegalese forward wrapped up the points with a composed finish with 20 minutes remaining after being played through on goal by Todd Cantwell.
Philippe Clement's side knew they needed to avoid falling further behind their fierce rivals, who had overcome St Johnstone 3-1 at McDiarmid Park in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off.
And despite producing a less than convincing performance against the Paisley outfit, the Gers got the job done as they put to bed two consecutive draws with Stephen Robinson's men.
Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:
Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), John Souttar, Jose Cifuentes, Ben Davies.