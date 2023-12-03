Register
Rangers player ratings vs St Mirren: Two ‘excellent' 9/10s and one 8/10 as Sima's double proves decisive - gallery

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 17:34 GMT

Two goals from Abdallah Sima ensured Rangers stayed within eight points of Scottish Premiership Leaders Celtic with battling victory over St Mirren at Ibrox.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee, who has proved one of few success stories of the club's summer signing spree, opened the scoring late in the first half to ease the frustration felt within the stands. The Senegalese forward wrapped up the points with a composed finish with 20 minutes remaining after being played through on goal by Todd Cantwell.

Philippe Clement's side knew they needed to avoid falling further behind their fierce rivals, who had overcome St Johnstone 3-1 at McDiarmid Park in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off.

And despite producing a less than convincing performance against the Paisley outfit, the Gers got the job done as they put to bed two consecutive draws with Stephen Robinson's men.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Rangers' Abdallah Sima celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Mirren at Ibrox.

Fast becoming one of the best free transfer signings the club has ever made. Came to the rescue again, pushing away Boyd-Munce's curling effort.

2. Jack Butland - 7/10

Clever knock down for Cantwell who was close to providing an assist. Seems to be playing more conservatively in recent weeks. Subbed.

3. James Tavernier - 7/10

A steady and consistent performance after returning from a European suspension. Helped to limit St Mirren's attacking threat, particularly at set-plays.

4. Connor Goldson - 7/10

