A Rangers talent has made a loan move to Stirling Albion, it’s been confirmed.

Leyton Grant is a promising player within the ranks at Ibrox, going full-time in 2022 and he has been a mainstay for the U18s during his time in blue alongside ‘B’ team football. The teenager is also capped at Scotland U19s level.

Grant has featured in Challenge Cup matches against Fraserburgh - who Rangers face in the Scottish Cup this weekend - plus Stenhousemuir and Queen’s Park. He now makes the move to League Two in order to play senior football on a regular basis.

Binos manager Alan Maybury said: “We are delighted that Leyton has joined us until the end of the season. We were aware of him due to Callum Erskine. Callum is a goalkeeping coach for Scotland U19’s, and Leyton is an U19 international. We feel he brings something a bit different to the squad, and we would like to thank Rangers for making this happen.”

A Binos statement reads: “Stirling Albion is delighted to announce the signing of defender Leyton Grant on loan until the end of the season. The 18-year-old centre-back joins the Binos after a distinguished spell at Rangers, where he captained their Under-18 side and featured regularly with the Rangers B team.

“Leyton was a product of Forth Valley Academy before moving to Rangers Boys Academy as a 12-year-old in 2017, later signing full-time in 2022. The defender’s development has also seen him lift silverware, with Leyton most recently winning the Scottish Youth Cup in the 2023/24 season.

“Leyton’s impressive youth career also includes international recognition, having earned nine caps at Under-17 level, making his debut against Hungary, and has since represented Scotland at Under-19 level.”