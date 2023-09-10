Breaking down Rangers’ squad value by player now that the transfer window is shut.

Rangers have put together a mixed start to the season, going into the international break on the back of an Old Firm defeat to Celtic.

Michael Beale’s men will have a bitter taste in their mouth during this break after a defeat to Celtic following a heavy Champions League qualifying defeat. But the Gers must bounce back quickly when they return as they look to put together a title charge, while the Europa League will also kick off shortly after the return.

In the meantime, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have broken down Rangers’ €107.3m (£92.3m) squad value by player. Take a look below.

1 . Josh McPake Value - €125k

2 . Adam Devine Value - €250k

3 . Leon Balogun Value - €250k