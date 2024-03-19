Rangers manager Philippe Clement will carry out various changes to his first-team squad this summer, with as many as 14 players facing uncertain futures.

The Ibrox boss will be looking to put more of a stamp on his side, with several players set for permanent exits that will free up more funds to spend on new signings.

With seven players nearing the end of their current contracts, Clement is likely to address that potential headache before shaping the rest of his squad. Some big calls facing the Belgian coach include whether to hand the likes of injury-prone duo Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack new deals.

Here, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at where those players could go if they depart Ibrox at the end of the season.

1 . Sam Lammers - Attacking midfielder Contract: 2027 - Flop summer recruit is currently on loan at Dutch side FC Utrecht and has been impressing in the Eredivisie. There's already been speculation surrounding a permanent move. Could sign for Utrecht.

2 . Leon Balogun - Centre back Contract: 2024 - Returned to the club for a second spell in the summer and has been rock steady when called upon. Still fit as a fiddle at 35 and could be in line for another 12 month extension.

3 . Ianis Hagi - Attacking midfielder Contract: 2026 - Has struggled to impress in the Spanish La Liga with Deportivo Alaves after moving there on a temporary basis. Unclear if he will be part of Clement's long-term plans. His playing style would suit teams in France.