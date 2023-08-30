Rangers v PSV player ratings: Michael Beale’s side exit Champions League after 5-1 hammering
One Rangers player earns the higest score of the night with 5/10 rating as Gers drop down to Europa League for 2023/24 season.
Rangers exited the UEFA Champions League with a proper hammering in the Netherlands as PSV won 5-1 on the night at the Philips Stadion for a 7-3 aggregate victory.
The Glasgow club now drop down to the Europa League group stage for the 2023/24 season after an evening where Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari stole the show and Dutch defender Jordan Teze showed his quality at the back. Unsurprisingly, not many of the Gers’ players get pass marks tonight.
Here are our Rangers player ratings from the 5-1 Champions League defeat to PSV which has seen them miss out on the Champions League group stage: