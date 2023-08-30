One Rangers player earns the higest score of the night with 5/10 rating as Gers drop down to Europa League for 2023/24 season.

Rangers exited the UEFA Champions League with a proper hammering in the Netherlands as PSV won 5-1 on the night at the Philips Stadion for a 7-3 aggregate victory.

The Glasgow club now drop down to the Europa League group stage for the 2023/24 season after an evening where Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari stole the show and Dutch defender Jordan Teze showed his quality at the back. Unsurprisingly, not many of the Gers’ players get pass marks tonight.

Here are our Rangers player ratings from the 5-1 Champions League defeat to PSV which has seen them miss out on the Champions League group stage:

1 . Jack Butland - 5 Made some big saves in both halves to keep Rangers in the game but the pass to Goldson for the own goal was a poor choice

2 . James Tavernier - 4 Managed Lang and Dest well in early stages but could have done better at cross for opener. Scored his goal on one of the few occasions he got forward into an attacking area

3 . Borna Barisic - 3 Bakayoko had a lot of joy and managed to carve out plenty of chances up against the Croatian before he was forced off with injury in the 50th minute