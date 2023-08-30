Register
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Rangers v PSV player ratings: Michael Beale’s side exit Champions League after 5-1 hammering

One Rangers player earns the higest score of the night with 5/10 rating as Gers drop down to Europa League for 2023/24 season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 22:02 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 22:05 BST

Rangers exited the UEFA Champions League with a proper hammering in the Netherlands as PSV won 5-1 on the night at the Philips Stadion for a 7-3 aggregate victory.

The Glasgow club now drop down to the Europa League group stage for the 2023/24 season after an evening where Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari stole the show and Dutch defender Jordan Teze showed his quality at the back. Unsurprisingly, not many of the Gers’ players get pass marks tonight.

Here are our Rangers player ratings from the 5-1 Champions League defeat to PSV which has seen them miss out on the Champions League group stage:

Made some big saves in both halves to keep Rangers in the game but the pass to Goldson for the own goal was a poor choice

1. Jack Butland - 5

Made some big saves in both halves to keep Rangers in the game but the pass to Goldson for the own goal was a poor choice

Managed Lang and Dest well in early stages but could have done better at cross for opener. Scored his goal on one of the few occasions he got forward into an attacking area

2. James Tavernier - 4

Managed Lang and Dest well in early stages but could have done better at cross for opener. Scored his goal on one of the few occasions he got forward into an attacking area

Bakayoko had a lot of joy and managed to carve out plenty of chances up against the Croatian before he was forced off with injury in the 50th minute

3. Borna Barisic - 3

Bakayoko had a lot of joy and managed to carve out plenty of chances up against the Croatian before he was forced off with injury in the 50th minute

Let Saibari in front of him for the opening goal and lost the Moroccan at the back post for the second. A performance which highlighted the need to bring in another centre back before the window shuts.

4. John Souttar - 3

Let Saibari in front of him for the opening goal and lost the Moroccan at the back post for the second. A performance which highlighted the need to bring in another centre back before the window shuts.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Champions LeaguePlayer ratings