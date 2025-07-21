Josh Windass is on Rangers’ radar for an Ibrox return this summer.

As they continue to strengthen their ranks ready for Russell Martin’s first season in charge, the Light Blues are considering a move for the 31-year-old midfielder.

The Star reported earlier this month that Rangers were among the list of clubs showing interest in Windass. Sheffield Wednesday have opened the floor to offers for some of their key players as they hope to ease some of their financial concerns.

The club has since confirmed that Windass will leave Wednesday as a free agent following the mutual termination of his contract.

As Rangers consider a deal to bring Windass back to Glasgow, we’ve taken a look back at some examples of players who have left and returned to Ibrox during their career.

Kenny Miller

Former Scotland international Kenny Miller made his first move to Rangers in 2000 after kickstarting his career with Hibs. After a short stint, he plied his trade in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers following a successful loan spell.

Miller then added himself to the list of players who have represented both sides of the Old Firm rivalry with his move to Celtic in 2006. He returned to Ibrox two years later in a reported £2 million move from Derby County.

Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd spent a chunk of his career with Rangers across two different spells. The first came in 2006 following his move from youth club Kilmarnock. After working his way through the ranks, he eventually left for Rangers, despite Killie accepting offers from clubs in England.

Boyd joined Rangers the 2006 January window for a reported £500,000. After spending four years in Glasgow, he explored moves to Middlesbrough, Eskişehirspor in Turkey, and USA side Portland Timbers before return to both Kilmarnock and Rangers in the latter years of his career.

Allan McGregor

Allan McGregor’s career went full circle as it started and ended with Rangers. The former shot-stopper, who is currently the goalkeeping coach at Ibrox, came through the ranks ahead of his senior debut in 2001.

McGregor became a free agent following the club’s liquidation in 2012 and joined Turkish side Beşiktaş. After moving on to Hull City for five years, the goalkeeper returned to Rangers in 2018 and saw out the final years of his playing career.

Liam Kelly

Glasgow-born Liam Kelly joined Rangers at the age of ten and played for the youth sides during his time at Ibrox. He trained with the first team and featured on the bench but never got his chance to play.

Kelly was loaned out to Livingston before making the move permanent in 2018. He has since played for Queens Park Rangers and Motherwell but returned home last summer when Rangers re-signed him on a two-year deal.

Barry Ferguson

Barry Ferguson is another whose career started at Rangers. After making his debut in 1997, he spent six years at the club before moving to Blackburn Rovers for a reported £7.5 million.

Ferguson returned to Rangers in 2005 for a second stint with the club, which lasted another four years. He has since been in charge of the Light Blues as interim manager, before the appointment of Russell Martin.