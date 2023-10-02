Rangers are searching for their third permanent manager in less than 12 months after parting ways with Michael Beale on Sunday night.

A 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen proved the final straw for the Ibrox hiearchy as Rangers fell seven points behind rivals Celtic after they had won late on at Motherwell earlier in the day.

Beale took charge of Rangers in November 2022, replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst who was sacked following a poor start to the 2022-23 season.

Following Rangers’ decision to dismiss Beale we have looked at how the Ibrox outfit sits in the SPFL table based on his time at the club from November 28, 2022 until October 1, 2023.

1 . 11th: St Johnstone Points since November 28, 2022 - 25

2 . 10th: Ross County Points since November 28, 2022 - 26

3 . 9th: Livingston Points since November 28, 2022 - 30