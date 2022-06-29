It has been a quiet start to the summer transfer window for Rangers as Giovanni van Bronckhorst eyes reinforcements ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Rangers will be hopeful of completing a deal or two before they travel to Portugal next week for a warm weather training camp as Giovanni van Bronckhorst targets new signings ahead of the busy pre-season schedule.

The Glasgow giants have organised friendlies against Sunderland, Blackpool, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer before kicking off their domestic campaign at the end of July.

To date, centre-back John Souttar remains the only new arrival through the doors at Ibrox and supporters will be exciting further transfer activity over the coming weeks as preparations for next season begin to ramp up.

At present, Rangers are working on a deal to sign Croatian striker Antonio Colak and have reportedly agreed a fee with his parent club PAOK but the Greek outfit are yet to decide whether to let him make the move to Glasgow.

The arrival of Colak would boost Van Bronckhorst’s attacking options greatly, with talisman Alfredo Morelos entering the final year of his current deal and Cedric Itten departing the club last month.

Morelos has been strongly linked with La Liga side Sevilla and Rangers have a tough decision to make on whether to cash in on their prized asset or risk letting him leave on a free transfer next summer if contract talks fail to materialise.

Joe Aribo has also been the subject of interest from English Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace chasing his signature, while winger Ryan Kent is another player whose future remains uncertain.

Last season’s Europa League finalists will attempt to reach the Champions League group stage by navigating their way through two qualifying rounds next season, while bidding to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title.

Van Bronckhorst has been linked with a move for various players and with that in mind, here’s how Rangers could line-up on the opening day of the 2022-23 season.

1. GK - Jon McLaughlin Deserves a shot at being No.1. Always reliable when called upon last season and commands his box well. McGregor not expected to play week-in, week-out. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. RB - James Tavernier Last season’s Europa League top scorer, the Gers skipper boasted incredible stats, both in terms of goal and penalties. Not getting any younger but has looked as good as ever. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. CB - Connor Goldson Provided the club with a significant boost after signing a new long-term contract. An experienced and commanding presence at the back. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. CB - John Souttar The Scotland international remains the club’s only summer signing after agreeing a pre-contract move from Hearts. It will be interesting to see where he fits into the Gers backline this season. Played LCB at times during his early career. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales