Rangers will be hopeful of completing a deal or two before they travel to Portugal next week for a warm weather training camp as Giovanni van Bronckhorst targets new signings ahead of the busy pre-season schedule.
The Glasgow giants have organised friendlies against Sunderland, Blackpool, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer before kicking off their domestic campaign at the end of July.
To date, centre-back John Souttar remains the only new arrival through the doors at Ibrox and supporters will be exciting further transfer activity over the coming weeks as preparations for next season begin to ramp up.
At present, Rangers are working on a deal to sign Croatian striker Antonio Colak and have reportedly agreed a fee with his parent club PAOK but the Greek outfit are yet to decide whether to let him make the move to Glasgow.
The arrival of Colak would boost Van Bronckhorst’s attacking options greatly, with talisman Alfredo Morelos entering the final year of his current deal and Cedric Itten departing the club last month.
Morelos has been strongly linked with La Liga side Sevilla and Rangers have a tough decision to make on whether to cash in on their prized asset or risk letting him leave on a free transfer next summer if contract talks fail to materialise.
Joe Aribo has also been the subject of interest from English Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace chasing his signature, while winger Ryan Kent is another player whose future remains uncertain.
Last season’s Europa League finalists will attempt to reach the Champions League group stage by navigating their way through two qualifying rounds next season, while bidding to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title.
Van Bronckhorst has been linked with a move for various players and with that in mind, here’s how Rangers could line-up on the opening day of the 2022-23 season.