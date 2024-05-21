General view inside Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium

The recently relegated Midlands club want to arrange a friendly match with the late Trevor Francis’ former club near the anniversary of his death

Rangers are being lined up by recently-relegated EFL Championship side Birmingham City for a pre-season friendly at St Andrews this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Record claim the Midlands club, who will drop down to England’s third tier for the first time in 20 years next season, have placed the Ibrox side top of their list of potential opponents for a home clash to mark the first anniversary of Trevor Francis’ death - who starred for both clubs during his playing career.

The Light Blues have yet to officially confirm their pre-season schedule other than a glamour fixture against Manchester United at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday, July 20th. But speculation suggests a warm-up match with Blues could take place on Wednesday, July 24th.

Glenn Hoddle (l) and Mark Hateley (r) of AS Monaco pictured with Rangers striker Trevor Francis in 1987

Due to work being carried out on the Copland Road stand at Ibrox, it’s believed club officials are planning to take on friendlies away from their home ground, with the clash against Erik ten Hag’s ‘Red Devils’ to be played at the home of Scottish Rugby.

And rumours south of the border indicate Philippe Clement’s could take his revamped squad down to face Birmingham City in what could be one of the first fixtures for a new permanent boss after the news of former Celtic hero Tony Mowbray’s decision to step down from the role on health grounds.

Birmingham CEO Garry Cook has confirmed that the club plan to unveil a statue in honour of legendary figure Francis, who kickstarted his senior career with the Blues before moving on to become Britain’s first £1million football when he joined Nottingham Forest. He spent the 1987/88 season at Rangers and would later return to St Andrews as manager.

Francis passed away last year at the age of 69 following a heart attack and the friendly contest would be held in his memory. Birmingham announced earlier this year the first-team will travel to Austria for a training camp between July 8-14.