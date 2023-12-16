Rangers and Aberdeen will contest the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon

Fresh from their European exploits on Thursday night, Rangers and Aberdeen will go head-to-head in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park.

Both clubs are bidding to end their long wait for League Cup glory and something will have to give on Sunday with redemption firmly on the the cards.

Despite winning the competition a record 27 times, the silverware has eluded the Ibrox side for over a decade. Previous managers Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale came close to rectifying that in recent years but both fell short in finals against arch rivals Celtic.

The Dons, meanwhile, have been beaten finalists on two occasions since they last lifted the trophy in 2014 after victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle secured their first piece of silverware in 19 years.

Clashes between the two teams are often occasions to savour and supporters can expected more drama and fireworks this weekend. Philippe Clement remains unbeaten as Gers boss and progression in the Europa League will have fired up his players ahead of this match.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Aberdeen at the National Stadium on Sunday:

Rangers Viaplay Cup final predicted line up vs Aberdeen

2 . Jack Butland - GK His performance against Real Betis has led to rumours of a potential England recall after several years in the international wilderness. He has been a fantastic addition.

3 . James Tavernier - RB Has still got his critics and defensively poor at times but the captain comes alive on the big stage and was the star man during the semi-final win over Hearts.