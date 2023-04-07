Rangers predicted starting line-up to face Celtic in Scottish Premiership at Parkhead.

Rangers head into Saturday’s must-win Scottish Premiership encounter with Glasgow rivals Celtic aiming to keep their title hopes alive with just eight matches remaining of the season.

Ibrox boss Michael Beale will have regretted his decision not to play January signings Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin from the outset during the Viaplay Cup final defeat to Ange Postecoglou’s men back in February.

Both players were named on the bench for the Hampden showpiece but it’s been evident for a number of weeks that they are two key players for the Light Blues. The latter, who is hoping to recover in time from a thigh injury picked up prior to the international break, only made his way onto the pitch at the national stadium for the final 25 minutes but he instantly galvanised his team mates when he came on.

It’s clear the Belgian Under-21 international adds a new dimension to the Rangers midfield and if he is passed fit for selection then I would expect Beale to favour Raskin over John Lundstram, who was fairly ineffectual in the 2-0 win over Dundee United last weekend, in the engine room.

Two-goal hero Malik Tillman’s man-of-the-match performance solidified his place in the team for derby day, with Beale likely to stick with the same attacking options that started the match at Ibrox seven days ago. That would mean Alfredo Morelos continues to lead the line, with Antonio Colak set to feature in the second half.

Might Beale be tempted to bring Fashion Sakala back into his starting XI on the right flank, with the Zambian having had some joy against Celtic in the past and posing a threat with his pace? Should that happen, Tillman is capable of playing as a false nine.

Here, we predict how Rangers will line-up against Ange Postecoglou’s side at Celtic Park...

1 . Allan McGregor - GK Made his 500th appearance for the club last weekend and kept a clean sheet in the process. Will keep his spot for this one.

2 . James Tavernier - RB Part of a settled backline under Michael Beale, the skipper will lead his team-mates out at Parkhead.

3 . Connor Goldson - CB Continues to carry out his defensive duties well and has been a solid presence in recent months.

4 . Ben Davies - CB Has formed a good understanding alongside Goldson and has become accustomed to a trademark pass now and again.