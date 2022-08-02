The Ibrox club begin their quest to reach the group stages of the competition against Les Unionistes.

Rangers launch their Champions League group stage bid in Belgium tonight as they prepare to take on Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their third round qualifying tie.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side defeated Livingston on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season, with a spirited second half comeback giving the Dutchman plenty to ponder ahead of announcing his starting XI this evening.

The Light Blues are likely to encounter a Union Saint-Gilloise side who will line up in a 3-5-2 formation after beating RSC Chaleroi on Friday night.

New manager Karel Geraerts is aiming to maintain an element of last season’s form as they finished runners-up to Club Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League.

They enjoyed a strong pre-season programme, including a 4-0 thrashing of van Bronckhorst’s old side, Feyenoord earlier this month.

Scott Arfield and Malik Tillman impressed after coming off the bench at the weekend, while latest signing Ridvan Yilmaz is in contention to make his debut.

Here is a predicted starting XI for Rangers tonight against Union Saint-Gilloise in Leuven....

Jon McLaughlin - GK The Scotland international may keep his place between the sticks for continuity. Decision over who will be No.1 this season should become clearer over the coming weeks.

James Tavernier - RB Scored the winner against Livingston at the weekend and the Gers ever-dependable skipper will lead the team out in Belgium.

Connor Goldson - CB Extended his stay at Ibrox for occasions like this and is another certainty to keep his place at the heart of the Gers backline.

John Souttar - CB Endured a tough afternoon against Livingston, which puts his place under threat but he's likely to be given another chance by Van Bronckhorst.