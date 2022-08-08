Giovanni van Bronckhorst has some huge decisions to make ahead of Rangers’ Champions League second leg qualifier against Union Saint-Gilloise.
The Dutchman has his work cut out this week as he aims to build a side capable of keeping the club’s hopes of reaching the group stage alive.
Van Bronckhorst came under scrutiny for the first time in his Ibrox tenure for gettinghis tactics and formation wrong during the 2-0 defeat in Belgium.
His team selection is likely to come under the spotlight on Tuesday where another mammoth European performance is required to overturn the first-leg deficit.
Rangers limped to a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend, but they displayed an energy and intent that has been lacking in recent games.
A number of summer signings are still finding their feet in Glasgow and Rangers will need to become more clinical in the final third if they are to reach the play-off round.
With that in mind, the return of Alfredo Morelos from a five month absence offers van Bronckhorst a timely boost and Ryan Kent could also be available for selection if he is passed fit after sustaining an ankle injury.
GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers could line-up against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the second leg...