Giovanni van Bronckhorst has some big calls to make ahead of Tuesday night’s showdown with the Belgian outfit.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has some huge decisions to make ahead of Rangers’ Champions League second leg qualifier against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Dutchman has his work cut out this week as he aims to build a side capable of keeping the club’s hopes of reaching the group stage alive.

Van Bronckhorst came under scrutiny for the first time in his Ibrox tenure for gettinghis tactics and formation wrong during the 2-0 defeat in Belgium.

His team selection is likely to come under the spotlight on Tuesday where another mammoth European performance is required to overturn the first-leg deficit.

Rangers limped to a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend, but they displayed an energy and intent that has been lacking in recent games.

A number of summer signings are still finding their feet in Glasgow and Rangers will need to become more clinical in the final third if they are to reach the play-off round.

With that in mind, the return of Alfredo Morelos from a five month absence offers van Bronckhorst a timely boost and Ryan Kent could also be available for selection if he is passed fit after sustaining an ankle injury.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers could line-up against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the second leg...

GK - Jon McLaughlin Retained his place between the sticks against Kilmarnock after a poor display in Belgium. Looks to be Van Bronckhorst's number one this season.

RB - James Tavernier Cut a frustrated figure against Killie but the skipper will hope to break forward and offer more in attack against the Belgians.

RCB - Connor Goldson Defensive mainstay who earned a sponsors' man of the match award against Kilmarnock. a real leader and organiser on the park.

LCB - James Sands Continues to play out of position but injury to Souttar and Ben Davies lack of match sharpness will ensure the American keeps his place in the side. Can step out and spray passes around.