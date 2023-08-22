Michael Beale opted to rest a handful of first-team stars against Greenock Morton at the weekend, with one eye on this crucial tie.

Rangers and PSV Eindhoven reconvene at Ibrox this evening for the second consecutive year as they battle it out for a place in the Champions League group stage draw.

Michael Beale’s side will be determined to make home advantage count during the first-leg of their play-off tie against the Eredivise side, now under the leadership of former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Lyon manager Peter Bosz who replaced Ruud van Nistelrooy earlier this summer.

The Light Blues head into the match on the back of a 2-1 Viaplay Cup last-16 victory over Greenock Morton, with Beale’s much-changed side eventually overcoming their Championship opponents. Several regular starters were given the weekend off to rest and recover for tonight’s clash, with the likes of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Nicolas Raskin and Borna Barsic all expected to return.

Having knocked out Sturm Graz of Austria by a resounding 7-1 aggregate scoreline in the previous qualifying round, PSV arrive in Glasgow full of confidence as they aim for revenge 12 months after being dumped out of the Champions League by Rangers at this stage.

The Dutch side are well-versed in coming from behind in games and have a psychological incentive to right the wrongs of last year, but fresh fitness concerns over a couple of key players could force Bosz to rest some of his big-htters for the return fixture in the Netherlands next week.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against PSV tonight:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs PSV Eindhoven - gallery (GlaW) Malik Tillman of Glasgow Rangers is tackled by Guus Til of PSV Eindhoven last season

2 . Jack Butland - GK

3 . James Tavernier - RB