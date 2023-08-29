Register
Rangers predicted line-up to face PSV in Champions League second leg with 1 change from Ross County win

Here is how we expect Michael Beale’s starting XI to look for this week’s crucial match at The Philips Stadion.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

We are still in August but by the end of the week Rangers will have played two matches that could both be season defining.

Michael Beale’s side welcome Celtic to Ibrox for the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 campaign this weekend but, before that, they have a huge trip to The Netherlands where UEFA Champions League Group Stage football will be on the line. The Gers and PSV Eindhoven played out a 2-2 draw in Glasgow last week so it’s now winner takes all at the Philips Stadion.

Here is how we at GlasgowWorld are expecting the Rangers starting XI to look for the match:

No surprises expected in goal barring any late injury issues with the former Man Utd man continuing as number one.

1. GK - Jack Butland

Equally as unlikely to be in changes at right back - Rangers fans would be in dreamland if he can score another wonder goal in this match.

2. RB - James Tavernier

Started six of Rangers seven competitive matches so far this season and will likely continue to do so.

3. LB - Borna Barisic

His younger brother Harry could arrive at Ibrox before the transfer window shuts but not in time to take John’s place in the team on Wednesday.

4. CB - John Souttar

