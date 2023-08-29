We are still in August but by the end of the week Rangers will have played two matches that could both be season defining.

Michael Beale’s side welcome Celtic to Ibrox for the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 campaign this weekend but, before that, they have a huge trip to The Netherlands where UEFA Champions League Group Stage football will be on the line. The Gers and PSV Eindhoven played out a 2-2 draw in Glasgow last week so it’s now winner takes all at the Philips Stadion.