The Light Blues are back in action tomorrow against Premier League opposition once again at Ibrox.

Rangers continue their warm-up programme for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season by locking horns with Tottenham Hotspur at Ibrox on Saturday.

The London club make the trip up to Glasgow for a 3pm kick-off as Antonio Conte’s side apply the finishing touches to their Premier League preparations.

Both managers will have the opportuity to take a look at how their respective squads are shaping up ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Spurs have already played friendlies against a K-League XI and La Liga giants Sevilla in recent weeks, with six new singings including former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster and Brazilian striker Richarlison expected to feature against Rangers.

Tottenham secured Champions League football again this season after finishing fourth above rivals Arsenal and the Light Blues will hope to join them in the group stages if they can overcome two qualifying rounds.

Here is a predicted starting XI for Rangers on Saturday against Tottenham....

Undefined: gallery

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin The Scotland international started in the last friendly against West Ham United and is viewed as the No.1 this season Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. RB: James Tavernier Long-serving captain can be regarded as Rangers talisman. His ability from set-pieces makes him a real threat at all times Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales

3. RCB: Connor Goldson Has been a mainstay in the side in recent years and has a leading role to play again this season Photo Sales

4. LCB: Ben Davies Could the new recruit from Liverpool make his first start in place of John Souttar? Photo Sales