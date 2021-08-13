Rangers predicted lineup vs Dunfermline Athletic: Gerrard to ring changes after midweek Malmo defeat

Rangers head into Friday night’s Scottish League Cup clash against Dunfermline Athletic knowing that it’s a must-win game.

Not only would defeat represent a major upset and a shock early exit from the competition, but it would also hand Steven Gerrard the dubious honour of being the first Gers manager to lose four games on the bounce since the 1980s.

The Ibrox side have suffered a hat-trick of losses over the past week and a half, exiting the Champions League at the hands of Malmo and slipping up against Dundee United in the league.

Friday’s outing should give Gerrard's men a prime opportunity to get themselves back on track though, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Gers boss ring the changes.

But who will get the nod at Ibrox?

Allan McGregor - Goalkeeper Steven Gerrard has alternated between McGregor and Jon McLaughlin between the sticks so far this season, and has opted for the latter in the Scottish Premiership so far. Don't be surprised to see him keep last season's number one in the side on Friday night.

Nathan Patterson - Right-back Cup competitions give Gerrard the opportunity to really flex the strength in depth that he has at his disposal, and for a player like Patterson - young, hungry, and immensely talented - they are a chance to show the manager just what they're capable of.

Connor Goldson - Centre-back Goldson played 56 games for the Gers last term, and tends to be one of the first names on Gerrard's team sheet regardless of the competition.

Filip Helander - Centre-back The towering centre-back was left out against Malmo in midweek, much to the disgruntlement of many supporters. Will he return on Friday evening?