Rangers predicted team to face Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Rangers are unbeaten under new manager Michael Beale since his appointment in November and will be hoping to lead the Ibrox club to their final fcup final since 2019 when they face Aberdeen in the second semi-final on Sunday.

Following a dramatic comeback win against the Dons at Pittodrie last month, the Light Blues will be aiming to complete a quickfire double over Jim Goodwin’s men and book their place in next month’s final against Celtic.

With Jon McLaughlin replacing Allan McGregor between the sticks at Tannadice last weekend, athe Scotland internationalist is expected to keep his place in the starting eleven. Antonio Colak, Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Inais Hagi and Robby McCrorie remain on the treatment table.

Beale has managed to name a consistent team in recent weeks and, as a result, a similar line-up is expected. Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against Aberdeen at the national stadium:

On the bench: McGregor (GK), Kamara, Sands, Wright, Roofe, Arfield, King, Devine, Lowry

Undefined: gallery

1. Jon McLaughlin - GK Started in goals against Dundee United last weekend and expected to keep his place in the side. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - RB The skipper will lead his team out at the national stadium. Hasn’t been in the greatest form of late but a big performance in the pipeline. Photo Sales

3. Connor Goldson - CB Has been a rock at the heart of the Gers backline since returning from injury. Photo Sales

4. Ben Davies - CB Has formed a strong partnership alongside Goldson and barring any late fitness issues will start once again. Photo Sales