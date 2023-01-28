Rangers predicted team to face St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium.

All eyes will be on Rangers newest signing Todd Cantwell at Ibrox this afternoon as boss Michael Beale prepares to hand the former Norwich City midfielder his first start.

The Light Blues play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership after successive cup weekends, including a 1-0 victory over the Perth club in the Scottish Cup fourth round last weekend.

Left-back Borna Barisic scored the decisive match-winner on a challenging McDiarmid Park surface, but the player on every Gers fans lips will be Cantwell today, while supporters will also hope to catch a glimpse of playmaker Ianis Hagi as he returns to action following 12 months on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Beale will be looking for both players to make an impact over the coming weeks and months ahead, while fit-again striker Antonio Colak should be firing on all cylinders after shaking off a recent calf problem.

The Englishman is tipped to make just one change to his starting eleven from last Saturday, with Malik Tillman making way for Cantwell in the No.10 role. Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against St Johnstone:

On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), Hagi, Colak, Kamara, Wright, Arfield, King, Devine, Tillman

Undefined: gallery

1 . Allan McGregor - GK The veteran stopper should keep his place between the stick, with Beale unconcerned by the goalkeeping department. Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper was one of several players to criticise the state of the pitch in Perth last weekend. Will captain his side once again. Photo Sales

3 . Connor Goldson - CB Has been rock-solid at the heart of the Gers defence and one of the first names on the team-sheet. Photo Sales

4 . Ben Davies - CB The Englishman has formed a trusted and reliable partnership alongside Goldson. Photo Sales