How Michael Beale’s side could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season based on the most prominent transfer gossip.

The transfer window only officially opened on Friday but Rangers have already been busy securing three new signings in the shape of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland.

Michael Beale is reshaping his squad with a view to challenging Celtic’s domestic dominance in 2023/24 and have had a promising head start on their managerless Glasgow rivals in the early stages of the summer. There are still several other interesting names being linked with a move to Ibrox and some could be done as early as this week.

Here is how we think Rangers starting XI COULD look on the first day of next season IF some of the most prominent transfer rumours at the moment are true:

1 . GK - Jack Butland Rangers confirmed the England cap would join the club from Crystal Palace this summer and he is expected to slot straight in to the starting XI as the club’s new number one

2 . RB - James Tavernier The Rangers skipper has been the first name on the team sheet for several seasons but will face competition for his place from new arrival Dujon Sterling during the 2023/24 campaign

3 . LB - Borna Barisic There are question marks over the Croatians long term future as he enters the final year of his contract but there are little rumours currently doing the rounds linking the Gers to any left back signing

4 . CB - Jonathan Panzo Rangers are expected to complete a deal, said to be around £2.5 million, for the former Monaco centre back who spent last season on loan at Coventry City from Nottingham Forest