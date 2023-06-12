Rangers predicted starting XI next season if transfer rumours are true including ex Sunderland star - gallery
How Michael Beale’s side could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season based on the most prominent transfer gossip.
The transfer window only officially opened on Friday but Rangers have already been busy securing three new signings in the shape of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland.
Michael Beale is reshaping his squad with a view to challenging Celtic’s domestic dominance in 2023/24 and have had a promising head start on their managerless Glasgow rivals in the early stages of the summer. There are still several other interesting names being linked with a move to Ibrox and some could be done as early as this week.
Here is how we think Rangers starting XI COULD look on the first day of next season IF some of the most prominent transfer rumours at the moment are true: