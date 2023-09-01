Register
Rangers predicted starting XI to face Celtic in Old Firm derby with 4 changes from PSV thrashing - gallery

Here is how we think Michael Beale’s side will line up for this weekend’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

Wednesday night was Rangers’ biggest match of the season so far but this weekend will surpass that as Celtic visit Ibrox for the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 campaign.

Michael Beale’s side need to put the demolition job from the Philips Stadion behind them in order to make an early statement in the Scottish Premiership season. Injury to Borna Barisic leaves the former QPR gaffer limited for options at left back while a handful of particularly poor performances in the Netherlands will likely give him food for thought.

Here is GlasgowWorld’s predicted Rangers starting XI to face Celtic in this weekend’s Old Firm derby:

Unlikely to be displaced for the first derby of the season especially after some decent saves midweek even if he did let in five goals.

1. GK - Jack Butland

Unlikely to be displaced for the first derby of the season especially after some decent saves midweek even if he did let in five goals.

Needs to get forward more than he did in Eindhoven as he continues to provide a massive goal threat from the wide area

2. RB - James Tavernier

Needs to get forward more than he did in Eindhoven as he continues to provide a massive goal threat from the wide area

With Borna Barisic forced off due to a hamstring injury against PSV and Ridvan Yilmaz still out it could be a big moment for the former Chelsea man this weekend

3. LB - Dujon Sterling

With Borna Barisic forced off due to a hamstring injury against PSV and Ridvan Yilmaz still out it could be a big moment for the former Chelsea man this weekend

Was accountable for at least two of PSV’s 5 goals on Wednesday but should get a chance to redeem himself and Beale will be unlikely to change up his centre back paring

4. CB - John Souttar

Was accountable for at least two of PSV’s 5 goals on Wednesday but should get a chance to redeem himself and Beale will be unlikely to change up his centre back paring

