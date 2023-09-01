Wednesday night was Rangers’ biggest match of the season so far but this weekend will surpass that as Celtic visit Ibrox for the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 campaign.

Michael Beale’s side need to put the demolition job from the Philips Stadion behind them in order to make an early statement in the Scottish Premiership season. Injury to Borna Barisic leaves the former QPR gaffer limited for options at left back while a handful of particularly poor performances in the Netherlands will likely give him food for thought.