Rangers predicted starting XI v Dumbarton: £15m quadruple injury blow as changes made

Rangers visit SPFL League Two outfit Dumbarton on Saturday evening with a place in the Scottish Cup fifth round up for grabs (kick-off 5:30pm).

The Ibrox side have returned from the winter break refreshed and ready to resume their pursuit for silverware. Philippe Clement's side spent the two-week rest and recovery period working hard at a training camp in La Manga.

The Gers lost out narrowly to German Bundesliga second-tier outfit Hertha Berlin in the south of Spain, before drawing 2-2 with Danish champions FC Copenhagen in their final warm-up fixture in midweek ahead of returning to competitive action this weekend.

The trip to Dumbarton carries far greater importance as Clement's side look to advance into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since April 2016, with the Gers heading into the game as firm favourites to progress.

Clement was boosted by the return of midfield trio Jose Cifuentes, Ryan Jack and Tom Lawrence against Copenhagen on Tuesday night, while left-back Borna Barisic is also nearing a return to full fitness. However, the Belgian boss remains without a quartet of first-team players.

Here's our predicted Rangers starting XI Clement to face Dumbarton:

1 . Jack Butland - GK The English stopper has the best save percentage in the Scottish Premiership this season and has been an outstanding signing.

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper has played just about every minute of every match so far this season and will continue to lead by example.

3 . Connor Goldson - RCB A colossus at the heart of the Gers backline, his importance to the team cannot be highlighted enough. Rangers conceded twice from set pieces against Copenhagen after he was subbed off.