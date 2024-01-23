Rangers predicted starting XI v Hibs: 2 changes with key playmaker benched for Easter Road visit
Rangers predicted starting line-up v Hibs with centre-back Connor Goldson suspended and Todd Cantwell struggling for form
Rangers and Hibs renew acquaintances at Easter Road on Wednesday night with both teams aiming to carry on the momentum built up from recent Scottish Cup triumphs. (kick-off 7:45pm).
The two Scottish Premiership sides advanced into the fifth round of the cup, courtesy of victories over League Two opponents Dumbarton (4-1) and Forfar Athletic (1-0) at the weekend to set up a tasty midweek encounter in the capital.
The hosts are winless in their last three top-flight matches and have slipped to sixth spot in the table. Nick Montgomery's side, who spent the winter break in Dubai for a week-long training camp, will be up against a Rangers team who also kept themselves ticking over with a couple of friendly games.
Rangers will be eager to make the first of their two games in hand over leaders Celtic count when they rock up in Leith to take on a Hibs side who are currently dealing with several injury problems and international absentees.
Philippe Clement will have to make at least one enforced change for this match, with centre-back Connor Goldson missing out through suspension. Here's our predicted Rangers starting XI to face Hibs at Easter Road: