Rangers and Hibs renew acquaintances at Easter Road on Wednesday night with both teams aiming to carry on the momentum built up from recent Scottish Cup triumphs. (kick-off 7:45pm).

The two Scottish Premiership sides advanced into the fifth round of the cup, courtesy of victories over League Two opponents Dumbarton (4-1) and Forfar Athletic (1-0) at the weekend to set up a tasty midweek encounter in the capital.

The hosts are winless in their last three top-flight matches and have slipped to sixth spot in the table. Nick Montgomery's side, who spent the winter break in Dubai for a week-long training camp, will be up against a Rangers team who also kept themselves ticking over with a couple of friendly games.

Rangers will be eager to make the first of their two games in hand over leaders Celtic count when they rock up in Leith to take on a Hibs side who are currently dealing with several injury problems and international absentees.

Philippe Clement will have to make at least one enforced change for this match, with centre-back Connor Goldson missing out through suspension. Here's our predicted Rangers starting XI to face Hibs at Easter Road:

1 . Jack Butland - GK McCrorie proved a solid deputy after starting the Dumbarton cup game, but it's likely the current first-choice stopper will come back into the side for this match.

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper remains the first name on the team sheet and he will lead his side out in the capital. Sets the standard and will make sure there's no room for complacency here.

3 . John Souttar - RCB With Goldson suspended for this game, it's expected the Scotland international will shift along a position to play on the right-side of central defence after a strong display against Dumbarton. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group