Rangers will continue their strong domestic comeback since the winter break when they host bottom-of-the-table Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

Philippe Clement has only suffered one defeat since taking charge of the club, a run which stretches 21 matches both in the Scottish Premiership and in European competition.

They managed to grind out a 1-0 league victory over top six hopefuls St Mirren in Paisley last weekend and the Belgian has started to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Michael Beale. Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes were the club's three January recruits that Clement will hope can give them the edge over Celtic in the closely-contested title race.

On current form, it's difficult to envisage Livingston causing an upset in Govan with David Martindale's side going 15 league games without a victory. A 2-2 draw at home to Ross County in midweek will give the West Lothian outfit cause for optimism.

Clement could be tempted to unleash former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Diomande and ex-Lens winger Cortes this weekend following their recent arrival in Glasgow. Here's our predicted Rangers starting XI to face Livingston at Ibrox:

1 . Jack Butland - GK

2 . James Tavernier - RB

3 . Connor Goldson - RCB