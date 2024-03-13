Rangers welcome Benfica to Ibrox for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night and Philippe Clement has some difficult decisions to make on his starting XI.

Following a hectic run of games which yielded a 2-2 draw in Lisbon last week before progressing to the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Hibernian, the Belgian boss will be concerned that injuries are starting to pile up again.

Dujon Sterling has been ruled out of the second leg with a minor issue which saw him require treatment from the club's medical staff at Easter Road, while Ross McCausland was also forced off but will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

One timely boost is the imminent return of former Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell after several weeks on the sidelines, but Clement has confirmed he won't be in a position to play 90 minutes to suggest a place on the bench seems likely.

The pressure is piling on Benfica pre-match in their homeland and defeat here might just be enough to ramp up the panic dial to new levels. Here's how Glasgow World reckons Clement will set up his team for battle against the Portuguese giants:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Expected to earn a stunning recall to the England squad. Has turned in strong displays against Hibs and Benfica in the last two games, making a string of important saves.

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper missed from the penalty spot against Hibs and wasn't at his creative best in Lisbon last week. An improved performance is needed.

3 . Connor Goldson - RCB Scored an own goal in Lisbon to cast a slight shadow over what was a decent showing. Mentally and physically tough to bounce back to his best.