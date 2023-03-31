Rangers predicted starting line-up to face strugglers Dundee United at Ibrox

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend when they take on bottom side Dundee United at Ibrox, with Michael Beale once again expected to name a relatively settled starting line-up.

The Ibrox side ran out 4-2 winners over Motherwell prior to the international break and the Light Blues boss will know a victory is crucial as he gets his side prepared to face Glasgow Derby rivals Celtic a week later.

This match will serve as somewhat of a dress rehearsal and Beale is expected to substitute any player at potential risk of injury or suspension as a matter of priority against Jim Goodwin’s relegation-threatened outfit.

It’s unlikely Beale will make a raft of changes so close to a Derby showdown, meaning at least three quarters of the presumed Old Firm XI will start this fixture.

Here, we predict the Rangers line-up to start against the Tangerines:

1 . Allan McGregor - GK The veteran is likely to remain between the sticks, despite conceding two goals on his previous outing in North Lanarkshire.

2 . James Tavernier - RB Closing in on 100 goals for Rangers after recently converting his number 98. Can he reach the landmark this weekend?

3 . Connor Goldson - CB Didn’t have his best game against Motherwell prior to the break but is seemingly first-choice centre-half.

4 . Ben Davies - CB Produced a number of steady displays of late and is a calming presence in the Gers backline.