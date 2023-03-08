Rangers predicted starting line-up to face Hibernian in Scottish Premiership at Easter Road.

Rangers make the trip across the M8 to Easter Road this evening as they prepare to face in-form Hibernian and Michael Beale will hope his side can keep the momentum going after a dominant 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Englishman, who earned his first victory as Ibrox boss against the Capital club back in December, has yet to taste defeat in the league but they face another stern test on the road and Beale’s team selection is likely to play a big part in whether they can leave Edinburgh with maximum points.

With a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Championship side Raith Rovers on the horizon this weekend, will Beale be tempted into making changes to his starting XI tonight?

Easter Road is a venue Alfredo Morelos has relished playing at over the years but the Colombian, who has been in a rich vein of form, might have to settle for a place on the bench once again with Antonio Colak perfoming well at the weekend and linking up well with his team mates.

Malik Tillman’s involvement remains to be seen with question marks remaining over whether the Bayern Munich loanee will be fit enough to return to contention, while defenders John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz started for the Gers B Team on Tuesday in the 3-0 Glasgow Cup defeat to Celtic and both players are nearing a return to full fitness.

Here, we predict how Rangers will line-up against Lee Johnson’s men at Easter Road...

1 . Allan McGregor - GK The veteran retained his place between the posts despite the cup final defeat last month and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t start this match. Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper slotted home a penalty against Kilmarnock for his 96th goal in a Gers shirt. Looked a real threat going forward on Saturday. Photo Sales

3 . Connor Goldson - CB Another defender who got on the score sheet inside the opening five minutes against Killie at the weekend, the Englishman defended well when called upon and another big showing expected. Photo Sales

4 . Ben Davies - CB Has really started to settle alongside Goldson at the heart of the Gers backline and seems to be growing in confidence with every game. Photo Sales