Predicted Rangers XI vs Hibs: 3 changes as Clement handed quadruple injury boost in bid to reclaim top spot
Rangers will already have one eye on next weekend's potentially season-defining Premier League clash with Old Firm rivals Celtic. Philippe Clement's men are currently one point behind the Hoops, making Saturday's encounter with Hibs a must-win clash as they bid to reclaim top spot.
The Ibrox side cannot afford to drop points as the season enters the business end, but they will have home advantage against the Edinburgh club, who are aiming to strengthen their own top-six credentials.
We have just over a week until the big Glasgow derby kick-off, but in the meantime, we have taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Hibs, with several key players returning to training this week in a huge pre-match boost:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.