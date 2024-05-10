Rangers have managed to get their Scottish Premiership title challenge back on track over the past fortnight - but they face the ultimate test to keep dreams of clinching the trophy alive when they head to Celtic Park this weekend.

Philippe Clement’s injury-hit side began the final five post-split fixtures with two victories over St Mirren and Kilmarnock in recent weeks to make up for a damaging three-match winless run.

With games against Dundee on home soil and Hearts at Tynecastle still to come, Philippe Clement’s side know that defeat against the reigning champions on Saturday would see them fall six points behind with only two matches remaining, effectively killing off their title ambitions due to Celtic’s superior goal difference.

The onus is on the Light Blues to head across the city and leave Glasgow’s east end with maximum points - something they have failed to do since October 2020 when Connor Goldson netted a double with no supporters present due to Covid restrictions.

Clement is currently dealing with a number of injury woes and centre-back Leon Balogun was added to the list after being forced off at half-time last weekend with a back problem that could mean he drops out of the line-up.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday lunchtime:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Nailed on to start the derby and faces little competition for the No.1 spot. Has been sensational between the sticks for Rangers this season. Involved in a fan altercation post-Kilmarnock last weekend.

2 . James Tavernier - RB Saudi-linked skipper missed a penalty and scored an own goal against Killie, but will hope his luck changes at Parkhead. In for another stern test up against Celtic and his leadership qualities will need to shine through.

3 . John Souttar - RCB Souttar has enjoyed a prolonged run in the starting XI and with Goldson sidelined, he will shift across to the right side of central defence for the rest of the season.