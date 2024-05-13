Depleted Rangers must salvage some momentum heading into the Scottish Cup final later this month after seeing their Premiership title ambitions all but ended by rivals Celtic at the weekend.

Manager Philippe Clement will attempt to patch up his beleaguered squad ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Dundee at Ibrox, but that will be easier said than done for the Belgian who is without 11 players for their penultimate league match of the season.

Midfielder John Lundstram will serve a suspension after picking up a straight red card during Saturday’s Old Firm clash, while John Souttar, Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling are other named casualties following the trip to Parkhead.

With a victory needed to keep any lingering hopes of getting their hands on the league crown alive, the Light Blues must find a way to rack up the goals against the Tayside outfit who have struggled in recent weeks after sealing their place in the top half of the table.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday evening :

1 . Jack Butland - GK Put in another top-class performance between the sticks at Celtic Park and was blameless for both of Celtic's goals.

2 . James Tavernier - RB Didn't offer much of an attacking threat against Celtic and was pelted by objects thrown from the Green Brigade section when taking a corner. Will continue to give everything for the cause. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . Leon King - RCB Has yet to feature under Clement, but such is the scenario Rangers find themselves in central defence it's likely he'll get the nod to start. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group