Rangers are still on the hunt to find a new striker and a deal for the Rapid Bucharest hitman could still be in the pipeline

Rangers are still in the transfer market for a new striker - with manager Philippe Clement intimating that his squad still needs strengthening in a couple of areas after watching his side draw a blank against Hearts in their Premiership opener.

The Ibrox boss could make identifying a prolific goalscorer one of his top priorities in the coming weeks with Danilo lacking match fitness and Cyriel Dessers failing to really convince supporters he should be the club’s first-choice striker.

The Gers have been linked with a move for Hearts frontman Lawrence Shankland in recent transfer windows, but Clement may look further afield with Albion Rrahmani still featuring high on a list of possible signings.

The Rapid Bucharest frontman has been in-demand this summer, with his Romanian club slapping a £5million asking price on his head. Several teams from across Europe have expressed an interest in the Kosovo international and ProSport are now reporting that Rangers are ‘preparing to make an offer’ for the 23-year-old.

Clement is aiming to bolster his attacking options, with playmaker Ianis Hagi no longer wanted by the Belgian boss and fellow outcast Sam Lammers already completing a permanent move away from Ibrox to Dutch outfit FC Twente last month.

Rrahmani has become one of Rapid’s most important players, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 30 games. His form in front of goal has caught the eye of a number of sides, including the Light Blues scouting team. Club chief Victor Angelescu was almost certain that the attacker would stay at the club until the winter in recent days with discussions regarding a potential outgoing transfer said to be over.

He told Digi Sport: "As far as I know, he is fit for the next game. It is correct that it was not the same Rrahmani, but I do not agree that he is only thinking about the transfer. We had a chat and he knows 95% he won't be leaving this summer. It's ok, he's at peace with the idea, I don't think he's thinking about leaving anymore.”

However, it’s now claimed they have decided to lower their price tag by around €2,000,000 for Rrahmani who is under contract until 2026, with Rapid aiming to land a considerable profit after only on year of snapping him up from FC Ballkani.