The Light Blues squad is packed full of experience and youth, but how much are they valued at?

Rangers boss Michael Beale has a massive summer rebuild in store in front of him, and he has promised supporters there is plenty to get excited about in terms of potential transfers in the pipeline.

The Ibrox side are nearing the end of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season and winning silverware remains a priority between now and the summer for the Englishman. The campaign will be deemed a failure if they are unable to overcome Celtic and move within 90 minutes of retaining the Scottish Cup, given the Hoops currently hold a dominant nine-point cushion at the top of the Premiership.

Beale returned to Rangers under intense pressure back in November last year, but has embarked on an impressive run of form and began to stamp his authority on the group of players he inherited from predecessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The former QPR boss has outlined his desire to bring in at least FIVE new signings ahead of next season and is eager to bring the overall age of the squad down.

The current crop of players have a lot of potential with a sprinkling of talented youngster such as Alex Lowry, Leon King and Adam Devine, who have been given first-team opportunities at times this season. A lack of financial recources ensured Beale’s January spend limited him to bring in just two new faces, with Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell viewed as the ideal long-term solutions.

Their performances have suggested that there is more to come from the pair. The expected sales of Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, who is attracting interst from Turkish giants Galatasaray and winger Ryan Kent, who is being monitored by Premier League side Leeds United means funds will be available in the summer, and there’s a growing excitement around who will be recruited during the off-season.

A combined valuation of £17m have been placed on the pair, while French Ligue 1 outfit Nantes are exploring a move for midfielder Glen Kamara. But how does those outside the club value them and other members of the squad? Football Manager 2023 has recently been updated, and it has valued all of Rangers players, using their current ability as well as their contract status to come to a valuation.

Here’s how the Rangers squad are valued by the Sports Interactive game. What do you think? In our view, some are miles off the mark whilst others are fairly accurate.

1 . Leon King FM Value: £5m

2 . Jon McLaughlin FM Value: £687k

3 . Nicolas Raskin FM Value: £10m

4 . Scott Arfield FM Value: £652k