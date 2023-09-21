Rangers’ £93m squad market value compared to Europa League rivals including Liverpool & West Ham - gallery
Here is how the value of Glasgow club’s current team compares to the likes of Ajax, Roma, Villarreal, Bayern Leverkusen and more.
European football returns to Ibrox this week as Rangers kick off their 2023/24 Europa League campaign when they host Real Betis in their first group stage match.
Michael Beale’s side will be hoping they can replicate the form the Gers showed back in 2021 as they made it all the way to the final. However, there will be some formidable sides standing in their way if they are to do so.
Here are all 32 teams competing in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage ranked by their current overall squad market value (via statistics site Transfermarkt) from lowest to highest: