Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Rangers’ £93m squad market value compared to Europa League rivals including Liverpool & West Ham - gallery

Here is how the value of Glasgow club’s current team compares to the likes of Ajax, Roma, Villarreal, Bayern Leverkusen and more.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

European football returns to Ibrox this week as Rangers kick off their 2023/24 Europa League campaign when they host Real Betis in their first group stage match.

Michael Beale’s side will be hoping they can replicate the form the Gers showed back in 2021 as they made it all the way to the final. However, there will be some formidable sides standing in their way if they are to do so.

Here are all 32 teams competing in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage ranked by their current overall squad market value (via statistics site Transfermarkt) from lowest to highest:

Squad market value: €12.38m

1. Sheriff Tiraspol

Squad market value: €12.38m

Squad market value: €13.7m

2. Qarabag

Squad market value: €13.7m

Squad market value: €17.95m

3. Aris Limassol

Squad market value: €17.95m

Squad market value: €20.86m

4. Maccabi Haifa

Squad market value: €20.86m

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Europa LeagueWest HamGlasgowLiverpool