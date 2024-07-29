Joan Jordan of Sevilla will not be heading to Rangers during this window | Getty Images

The Ibrox club had been working on a proposed loan deal for the vastly experienced midfielder - but talks have stalled

Rangers have pulled the plug on a proposed loan move for Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan - with the Ibrox club moving on to other transfer alternatives.

Boss Philippe Clement and recruitment chief Nils Koppen have been chasing the experienced 30-year-old playmaker in recent weeks after it emerged he was a prime target to bolster the Gers options in the middle of the park. It’s believed the Glasgow giants had an initial offer knocked back by the La Liga side over concerns of the wage structure.

However, sources in Spain later claimed the Gers had shaken hands on an agreement with Sevilla that would see them cover at least 60 per cent of Jordan’s salary during a season-long loan in Govan, with a (€5m) £3.4million option-to-buy clause also reported to have been included as part of the deal. However, it was stated that the out-of-favour former Espanyol Real Valladolid and Eibar man had reservations about continuing his career in Scotland having been told he’s no longer part of manager Garcia Pimienta's plans.

Jordan still has two years to run on his Sevilla contract and had made it clear he was keen to force his way back into the first-team picture, but he was left in no doubt over his future at the club by sporting director Victor Orta, who explained: “They have been told that they are not part of the project. We respect their contracts, but it is better for them to choose other options. The club informed Jordan’s representatives of its intention, we thought that his cycle had ended. It has been very clear to him. His representative had a meeting with the club and was clearly stated to him.”