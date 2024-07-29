Rangers pull out of loan deal talks with Euro experienced star but transfer alternative teased
Rangers have pulled the plug on a proposed loan move for Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan - with the Ibrox club moving on to other transfer alternatives.
Boss Philippe Clement and recruitment chief Nils Koppen have been chasing the experienced 30-year-old playmaker in recent weeks after it emerged he was a prime target to bolster the Gers options in the middle of the park. It’s believed the Glasgow giants had an initial offer knocked back by the La Liga side over concerns of the wage structure.
However, sources in Spain later claimed the Gers had shaken hands on an agreement with Sevilla that would see them cover at least 60 per cent of Jordan’s salary during a season-long loan in Govan, with a (€5m) £3.4million option-to-buy clause also reported to have been included as part of the deal. However, it was stated that the out-of-favour former Espanyol Real Valladolid and Eibar man had reservations about continuing his career in Scotland having been told he’s no longer part of manager Garcia Pimienta's plans.
Now, according to the Rangers Review, the club has decided to end negotiations after talks stalled and they will move on to other midfield targets with former youth star John Fleck back training with his old club. It comes after Clement admitted bluntly that he was unsure if he’d have any more signings through the door ahead of this Saturday’s Premiership curtain-raiser against Hearts at Tynecastle. The Gers have recruited six new signings so far this summer, with Czech Republic international Vaclav Cerny becoming the latest player to check in on a season-long loan switch last week following the early arrivals of Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Hamza Igamane.
Jordan still has two years to run on his Sevilla contract and had made it clear he was keen to force his way back into the first-team picture, but he was left in no doubt over his future at the club by sporting director Victor Orta, who explained: “They have been told that they are not part of the project. We respect their contracts, but it is better for them to choose other options. The club informed Jordan’s representatives of its intention, we thought that his cycle had ended. It has been very clear to him. His representative had a meeting with the club and was clearly stated to him.”
There had also been growing concerns that La Liga officials and the Spanish Footballers’ Association could step in over Jordan’s situation after he was omitted from a recent pre-season friendly against Orlando Pirates. It was suggested the decision to leave him out of the match was “one more step in the plan drawn up by the Seville club so that the player leaves before the end of the summer transfer window.”
