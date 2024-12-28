Rangers Quiz: Name all 40 players who represented the Ibrox club in 2024
It has been a memorable 12 months for Rangers supporters to look back on which has included some big results as well as a few memorable European nights along the way.
In that time, 40 different players have made at least one first team appearance for the Ibrox club in the league, one of the cups or in Europe. Some have of course turned out multiple times while others have only been there for brief cameos.
Can you name them all though? Here is your chance with our Rangers FC players in 2024 quiz.
Let us know your score in our comments section.
