The star is linked with a move away from Rangers | SNS Group

A Rangers transfer exit could be sanctioned.

Todd Cantwell will reportedly be in England on Wednesday to discuss his move from Rangers to Blackburn Rovers.

The playmaker has requested a transfer away from Ibrox this summer and has not been involved with Philippe Clement’s squad for senior action so far. He joined under Michael Beale in 2023 and while he has shown flashes of quality, he has been at times the subject of criticism.

Now Alan Nixon claims Cantwell “that will be sold by the Glasgow club for a bargain fee and is meeting Rovers in England on Wednesday.” The English Championship club have put forward an offer to buy the ex-Norwich City player but have made a loan package available too.

It is suggested, however, that Cantwell is on “a decent salary at Rangers where he moved a year ago so Blackburn will have to juggle their budget to come up with a package for him.” Asked for an update on bids for Cantwell and another wantaway player in Ianis Hagi last week, Clement said: "No, this all...

“Yeah, I don't know. At the end, I don't know which bids come in. I really don't know. Because I'm not interested in that. I'm busy with the squad, with the team. Also, to speak with recruitment about if they come with names, if we think as a staff, it's not only me. If we think as a staff, it can be assets for now, also for the future, because you have to make choices like that also.

"Like I said from the beginning, those were choices made with Clinton Nsiala, for example, who was out of contract in Milan. Or with a young player like Hamza, coming in for the future. So you need to make that choice.

"There's no reason for me to know every bid that comes in for a player or for what amount, because I'm not at the end the one who makes the decisions about the money in the club."