Rangers ‘ready to listen’ to offers for attacking prospect ahead of Ibrox exit

Rangers are set to part ways with Josh McPake, after previously impressing under Steven Gerrard.

Rangers are reportedly prepared to allow young Josh McPake to leave this summer following a disappointing loan spell with Tranmere Rovers.

The winger looked to have a lot of potential under Steven Gerrard, but after struggling for regular first team football in his fifth spell away from the Scottish club, the Daily Record have claimed they will now listen to offers for him.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Rangers in the Europa League in 2019 and has since been sent out on loan to Dundee, Greenock Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere since - scoring five goals in the process.

Despite his previous promise, Rangers are ready to cash in with McPake unlikely to break into Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first team squad - however, they are prepared to send him out on loan again if a permanent deal doesn’t present itself.

If McPake’s path into the first team wasn’t already difficult enough, it is likely that van Bronckhorst will strengthen the attack in the summer, while the emergence of Alex Lowry has also forced the Scotland U19 international further down the pecking order.