The ex-Sunderland, Cardiff City and Wolves defender is being eyed by the Ibrox side after Championship relegation

Rangers have revisited their transfer interest in Birmingham City centre-back Dion Sanderson, according to reports.

Reports earlier this summer suggested that the Ibrox side still retain an interest in the 24-year-old, who has endured a difficult season at St Andrews having been temporarily stripped of the captaincy following an off-field incident. And the Blues’ captain is the subject of renewed speculation following the club’s relegation from the EFL Championship to League One.

Sanderson, who played 37 times in the English second tier last term, was unable to steer his side away from the drop zone and he has been linked with a move to Scotland against, despite rumours regarding his potential exit quieting in recent weeks.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats were interested in bringing their former loanee back to the Stadium of Light and are believed to have had approaches rejected previously due to their status as a third tier club. The also claim talks have been revived around Sanderson’s future.

Rangers’ were initially linked with a move for the ex-Cardiff City and Wolves man in January last year and has been consistently touted for a move to the Glasgow giants in recent transfer windows. If they were to pursue a permanent deal for the defender, it’s thought Birmingham would be keen on seeing Connor Goldson move in the opposite direction as part of a swap deal.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion star has been a excellent servant to the Light Blues over the last six year, making over 300 appearances and scoring 23 goals from centre half. He has a current transfer value of £4.2million, as per Transfermarkt.

Sanderson recently addressed Birmingham future

Birmingham fans shouldn’t be too concerned about Sanderson’s future after the player posted a statement on his social media accounts last month suggesting he could be set to stay at the club. He said: “Hello Bluenoses, I haven’t been on social media for some time now. I felt it was important for me to take a step back and reflect on these past few months. It’s been tough to deal with as a player, a captain and as a person. I want to apologise to you all for the mistakes I’ve made both on and off the pitch.

“Birmingham City is my home. It’s a privilege to represent this football club and to feel the love and support of the fans, from the moment I arrive at the stadium to the minute I step off the pitch. Hope to see you all very soon and most importantly, thank you. Your support has been incredible. KRO.”