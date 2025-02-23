Saturday’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat appears to be the end for the former Club Brugge and Monaco manager.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers supporters have been left dramatically awaiting an official statement from the club after news broke this evening that they were set to part company with head coach Philippe Clement.

The initial report came from the Scottish Sun who claim that 50-year old is ‘on the brink’ of losing his job. Various other media outlets across Scotland are reporting that the former Club Brugge and Monaco manager has already been given the boot and we are now just awaiting official conformation from the Ibrox board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision would come as a pretty significant u-turn by the club who were put under pressure to pull the trigger following their shock Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Queen’s Park earlier this month. It was reported in the aftermath of that defeat that the Glasgow club’s hierarchy did not want to make such a major decision while they were engaged in take-over discussions with potential US investors.

However, Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to St Mirren now appears to have been the final straw for the Belgian. It would bring his tenure as Rangers boss to an end after 16 months having been appointed in October 2023 after the sacking of Michael Beale.

How bad was Clement’s Rangers record?

During his time as Rangers boss the club won just one major trophy, the Scottish League Cup in 2023 after they beat Aberdeen 1-0 in the final at Hampden Park. With a 64.28% win record he has outperformed predecessors like Giovanni van Bronckhorst (59.26%), Pedro Caixinha (53.85%) and even Steven Gerrard (63.77%).

However, he has been unable to close the gap on reigning champions Celtic who currently have a 13 point lead on their rivals in the Scottish Premiership. Brendan Rodgers’ side are expected to once again lift the title at the end of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Clement say after St Mirren defeat?

Asked about his future after Saturday’s defeat to St Mirren, Clement said: “Those are things the board needs to decide. In the end, I believe these players want to do the right things.

“I believe I can get results with these players. But I am also very disappointed with what we showed today – and I am responsible for that. Today was by far not the performance that we have seen in the past. It was by far the worst performance from my time here.

“It’s terribly disappointing, because we were so nervous on the ball and in the duels, in everything. I don’t know where it’s coming from. That’s my frustration and it’s also my responsibility to put a team on the pitch with the right mindset. I didn’t see this one coming, this nervousness, everyone below par, almost all game.

“There were a few better spells, but by far we were not what Rangers should be. I saw the team drifting apart in islands. That’s not been the case in the past, when we’ve had difficult moments and gone behind we have reacted as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, it was reacting one on one and not as a team.Then we don’t play the football we need to play and it’s a bad performance. Leadership is an important one, but leadership is also a collective one.”