Rangers are aiming to reach the Premiership summit on Wednesday when they take on Ross County.

It's the Ibrox club's game in hand over rivals Celtic and there is a big incentive for them should they win by a margin of three goals or more. That would be enough to take them into first on goal difference, with a win by less levelling them up with the current champions.

Boss Philippe Clement has some injury dilemmas to weigh up. One Ibrox star has been ruled out already while another will be appearing with a mask should he get to brace the pitch.

Both sides are also impacted by long-term injuries. It's the start of a new era for Ross County after Derek Adams walked away from a dismal third crack at the Dingwall whip, with Don Cowie taking interim charge.

They are also seeking a shock to aid their quest to get out the relegation play-off spot. Glasgow World takes you through the injury outs and doubts ahead of Wednesday's match.

1 . Ryan Jack (Rangers) - OUT The midfielder will not feature in this one, Clement has confirmed pre-match.

2 . Leon Balogun (Rangers) - DOUBT Training with a mask after a facial injury but hasn't been totally ruled out yet.

3 . Scott Allardice (Ross County) - OUT A knee injury rules the midfielder out of this one.