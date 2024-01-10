Rangers forward to end Ibrox hell with club hopeful of 'finalising deal today'

Rangers transfer flop Sam Lammers could have his departure from the club rubber stamped within 24 hours.

Rangers' Sam Lammers looks set to end his Ibrox nightmare with reports suggesting FC Utrecht with complete a deal for the forward today.

As per Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the 26-year-old forward is in the final stages of finalizing a loan move back to his homeland with the Eredivisie outfit which could bring a quick end to his stay in Glasgow and his Ibrox nightmare.

Lammers, who was brought to Scotland by former head coach Michael Beale in a deal Atlanta believed to be around £3.5 million from Atlanta, has endured a torrid time at the Gers, scoring just twice in 19 appearances and has found his game time limited since the arrival of new boss Philippe Clement in October.

However, he maintains a positive reputation back in the Netherlands where he is best remember for a goal laden season with Heerenveen back in 2016. Despite rumours that Beale was looking to reunite with the forward at new club Sunderland, it was Utrecht who have moved fastest to secure the services of Lammers.