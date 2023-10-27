Rangers are hoping to record back to back victories over Edinburgh based clubs

Rangers face a huge uphill battle in the title race as they look to bridge the seven point gap between themselves and Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

However, Gers fans were given renewed signs of optimism in Philippe Clement’s first game in the dugout as they cruised to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Hibernian, in a result which ended Nick Montgomery’s five game unbeaten streak in charge of the Edinburgh club.

Clement is aiming to restore Rangers back to the summit of the Scottish Premiership and outlined his vision to play “dominant football and to win everything” in his opening press conference.

Rangers are hoping to make huge progress in the coming weeks and they once again face Edinburgh competition at the weekend as they play host to fourth place Hearts in their next match.

But when is the game between Rangers and Hearts and is the game available for viewers to watch on TV? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Hearts?

Rangers and Hearts meet at Ibrox on Sunday 29 November and the game kicks off at 3pm.

The last meeting between the two sides was an entertaining 2-2 draw in May with Todd Cantwell and Fashion Sakala were the scorers in that match, while Lawrence Shankland and loanee Garang Kuol bagged for the visitors.

Hearts have not recorded an away victory at Rangers since a 2-1 victory in 2014, when both clubs competed in the Scottish Championship.

How to watch Rangers vs Hearts

Rangers vs Hearts will not be shown live on TV this weekend, however there will be a PPV service available for this one.

Both sets of supporters can purchase a game pass for the match using Rangers TV and it comes at a cost of £9.99.

Team news

Rangers were without both Borna Barisic and Dujon Sterling for their 0-0 draw against Sparta Prague in Europe, but they do have Ridvan Yilmaz at their disposal for the game.

Clement’s men opted for a three at the back formation for the game against Prague but it is likely he will return to a more familiar 4231 system for this game.