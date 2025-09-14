Predicted final Scottish Premiership table 25/26 - Rangers drop to THIRD as Celtic move clear

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 14th Sep 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 20:00 BST

Rangers 2-0 loss to Hearts at Ibrox has had a major impact on the predicted Scottish Premiership table.

According to the latest odds from tournament sponsor William Hill, the Jambos are now second favourites to lift the trophy. Yesterday’s win in Glasgow has seen them leapfrog Russell Martin’s side.

Here is how the latest market predicts the final Scottish Premiership table will look come the end of the current campaign and where Hearts and Hibs as well as Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and the rest of the teams in the division are predicted to finish:

Title odds = 1000/1

1. 12th/11th/10th (joint) - Falkirk

Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds = 1000/1

2. 12th/11th/10th (joint) - Livingston

Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds = 1000/1

3. 12th/11th/10th (joint) - Dundee

Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds = 750/1

4. 9th - Kilmarnock

Title odds = 750/1 | SNS Group

