Rangers 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hearts at Ibrox has had a major impact on how the final Scottish Premiership table is predicted to look.

According to the latest odds from tournament sponsor William Hill, the Jambos are now second favourites to lift the trophy. Yesterday’s win in Glasgow has seen them leapfrog Russell Martin’s side.

Here is how the latest market predicts the final Scottish Premiership table will look come the end of the current campaign and where Hearts and Hibs as well as Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and the rest of the teams in the division are predicted to finish:

1 . 12th/11th/10th (joint) - Falkirk Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

2 . 12th/11th/10th (joint) - Livingston Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

3 . 12th/11th/10th (joint) - Dundee Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group